Magazine subs from $5/yr.: Wired, Architectural Digest, Dwell, GQ, many more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sales event. We are seeing just about every popular title down at $5 per year with free delivery including Wired, Bon Appetit, GQ, Esquire, Popular Science, Golf Digest and many more. Although there are a couple particularly notable offers you’ll want to watch out for this weekend. Head below for more details.

Just about every title in this weekend’s sale is at the lowest price we can find. However, there are a few standouts. On top of usual notable offers on Wired, GQ and others, we are also seeing titles like Architectural Digest and Dwell down at $5 per year as well. Dwell, for example, is very rarely included in the $5 promotions and doesn’t really drop down this low very often these days. It is currently $20 per year at Amazon for comparison.

As always, shipping is free at DiscountMags every month and it will never auto-renew your subscription or charge sales tax. You can send any of the mags in your cart to a separate address with a gift note should you choose to do so.

Dwell Magazine:

While many design magazines are geared toward professional designers who work with high-budget clients, Dwell magazine is an interior design publication for people of all budgets and lifestyles. With a focus on modern styling, Dwell keeps up with current trends to help you satisfy your inner designer. Each issue of Dwell magazine is themed, so one month’s issue might help you make the most of a spare bedroom in your home, while the next month could focus on how to create a Southwest-inspired theme with a modern twist.

