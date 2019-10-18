Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds hit new all-time low at $190 (Reg. $250)

VIP Outlet via Newegg offers the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds in black for $189.99 shipped. As a comparison, you would typically pay $250 before they dropped to $200 at Amazon and other retailers. Today’s deal is $8 less than our previous mention and a new all-time low by $8. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like ‘Hey Siri’. Amazon customers have left rave reviews so far and we felt the same way in our hands-on review.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest Powerbeats? Save over $130 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. Notable features like ‘Hey Siri’ and other iOS functions will not be found here, but there’s still a lot to like about Anker’s lower-price earbuds. Check out my review for additional details.

For an even lower-priced alternative, check out the latest from JAM. These AirPod wannabes are just $40 and deliver some solid value at first glance. Check out our announcement coverage for more details.

Powerbeats Pro feature:

Totally wireless high-performance earphones

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts

Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and Auto Play/Pause

What’s in the box: Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones, Charging case, Eartips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!