Give your Apple Watch a new look with this Milanese Loop band for just $7

RXCOO SHOP (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 42/44mm Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band for $6.99 Prime shipped when the code SSBZ7IR8 is used at checkout. This is a 50% reduction from its regular going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re not ready to drop $100 on a Milanese Loop band from Apple, this is a great alternative. With multiple colors to choose from, you can be prepared for just about any style here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

RXCOO Apple Watch band features:

The watch band is compatible with Iwatch Series 1 Series 2 Series 3 Series 4.

Flexible stainless steel milanese mesh band, Fully protected watch.

Adjustable magnet clasp design of the wristband, no buckle needed, just easily stick and lock your iwatch.

Easily applied and removed, Just one click to install and easy push to remove.

Exquisite gift box packaging, give yourself, family, friends, the best gift.

