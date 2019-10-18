Give your Apple Watch a new look with this Milanese Loop band for just $7

- Oct. 18th 2019 5:40 pm ET

0

RXCOO SHOP (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 42/44mm Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band for $6.99 Prime shipped when the code SSBZ7IR8 is used at checkout. This is a 50% reduction from its regular going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re not ready to drop $100 on a Milanese Loop band from Apple, this is a great alternative. With multiple colors to choose from, you can be prepared for just about any style here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

In search of another look? Be sure to check out our recent roundup with options in every category.

Don't forget that we're still seeing an Apple Watch Hermès-style band on sale for just $8.50.

RXCOO Apple Watch band features:

  • The watch band is compatible with Iwatch Series 1 Series 2 Series 3 Series 4.
  • Flexible stainless steel milanese mesh band, Fully protected watch.
  • Adjustable magnet clasp design of the wristband, no buckle needed, just easily stick and lock your iwatch.
  • Easily applied and removed, Just one click to install and easy push to remove.
  • Exquisite gift box packaging, give yourself, family, friends, the best gift.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Apple Watch Deals

