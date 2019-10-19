Go head-to-head w/ Arcade1Up’s Street Fighter Cocktail Table: $420 (Save $80)

GamerCandy via Rakuten is offering the Arcade1Up Street Fighter 12-in-1 Cocktail Table or Pac-Man 8-in-1 for $419.99 shipped. When applying coupon code GC80 or GC80A, respectively. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $80 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. Add another level of fun to your home with this arcade table. It sports a split-screen design that allows you to go head-to-head with all your friends. In addition to Street Fighter II, you’ll find eleven other titles including Commando, the OG Street Fighter, and more. Given the recent release date of this unit, ratings are still rolling in, but Arcade1Up has many other units that are well-rated. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more.

Arcade1Up Street Fighter Cocktail Table features:

Relive the glory days of arcade gaming in the comfort of your own home with Arcade1UP’s Street Fighter™ ll Head to Head Gaming Table! This is the first time ever Street FighterTM ll is available as a Head to Head Table with a split screen where you can fight across from each other with your friends on the same unit. Take turns or play at the same time with your friends and family while playing any of the 12 iconic titles including Street Fighter™ ll CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION, Street Fighter™ ll: The World Warriors and Street Fighter™ ll Turbo Hyper Fighting to name a few. Perfect for when your friends are over, the two-player split screen joystick/button configuration brings the Street Fighter™ ll Head to Head Gaming Table experience into the comfort of your home.

