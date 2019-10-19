Google WiFi gives your network the boost it deserves at $220 (Reg. $259)

NationWide Distributor via Rakuten is offering the a 3-pack of 802.11ac Google WiFi for $219.95 shipped when coupon code NWD38 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $39 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for our last mention. Today’s deal is the best we can find at the moment. Having used Google Wifi for over a year now, I have yet to be let down. Connection speeds are solid and management is dead simple using the handy app. Users will benefit from up to 4,500 square feet of coverage, which more than enough for most homes. Sure, a newer version is on the horizon, but considering it has a higher price, it may not be the best fit for everyone. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the Google brand in favor of Tenda to reduce cost by 60%. Tenda’s Nova MW3 Mesh Wi-Fi System is only $83 and aims to cover 4,000 square feet. You’ll find three nodes in the box, allowing you to easily eliminate dead zones throughout your home.

ICYMI, Google unveiled a slew of new products this past week. Upcoming offerings not only include Nest Wifi, but also Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go (which we got our hands on prior to release), and much more. Head over to our event coverage to get caught up.

Google WiFi features:

Replaces your current router, and works your modem and internet service. It’s compatible with major internet service providers including Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios

A single Wifi point covers up to 1,500 sq. ft, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 sq. ft. Wifi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage

