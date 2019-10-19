Score a Nintendo Switch Lite, screen protector and carrying case for $191

NationWide Distributors via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch Lite with Hyperkin Screen Protector and Carrying Case for $191.24 shipped when coupon code NWD33 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. When buying Switch Lite, Hyperkin’s screen protector and carrying case, you’d typically spend $217. With Switch Lite being a new Nintendo product, it’s incredible to bag a deal so early in the game. Today’s offer is among the best value we’ve tracked. This console takes portable Switch gaming to a whole new level. It’s easier to fit in a bag and clocks in at a much lower price than the standard version. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Have a look at our first impressions to learn more.

Put today’s savings to work when grabbing PNY’s Elite-X 128GB microSD Card at $19. While 128GB may sound small, it goes a long way with Switch storage. Even large, first party titles like Zelda Breath of the Wild take up less than 15GBs, allowing today’s spending to go a long way.

Uncertain how storage expansion works on Switch? Swing by our helpful guide to get yourself up to speed. Going this route will allow you to leave cartridges behind and travel with less clutter while always having your favorite games ready to go.

Nintendo Switch Lite features:

Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price

Optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system

Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built in +Control Pad

Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode

