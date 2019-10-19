Upgrade your pressure cooking game with these accessories from $9.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Hatrigo Brands (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its pressure cooker accessories from $9.50 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Cake Push Pan with Handle and Mini Cups for Egg for $16.50 from its regular rate of $27. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This #1 best-selling cake pan will make sure your delicious desert always comes out perfect. Plus, you’ll be able to cook up to 7 eggs in your pressure cooker with this set. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Be sure to shop the entire sale here.

If your purpose is only to steam eggs, you can save quite a bit of cash. The Aozita Multipurpose Stackable Egg Steamer Rack is just $9 Prime shipped at Amazon. Though it won’t help when cooking a cake, this is a great way to make 14 hard boiled eggs at one time.

For other great deals on Home Goods, check out our guide which is updated daily. From pressure cookers to tools, vacuums, and more, we’ve got it all. Plus, we just took our shot at predicting what home goods will go on sale this Black Friday, so be sure to check that out!

Hatrigo Cake Push Pan and Egg Cups features:

This new high quality stainless steel cheesecake push pan is made of 18/8 kitchen grade steel, rust-free, dishwasher-safe, oven-safe, and fits perfectly inside your instant pot, ninja foodi, or other 6qt or 8qt pressure cooker

Not only does your order come with the baking pan, but we’re also including in 7 mini cake molds and 50 parchment paper

Unlike other springform pans or cake pans in the market, our push pan is uniquely designed with a sturdy handle for the instant pot and other pressure cookers so you can easily lift it out of the inner pot

The Hatrigo cake pans and mini cake molds set idea originated from cake lovers like yourself and was designed to help you enjoy the baking for your friends and family

