AirPlay 2 support headlines Samsung’s 55-inch 4K TV at $423, more from $270

Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the Samsung 55-inch 7 Series AirPlay 2 4K TV (UN55RU7100FXZA) for $422.99 shipped when coupon code XP52 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $75 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. With support for AirPlay 2 along with iTunes movies and TV show content streaming, this unit could allow you to live without Apple’s set top box. Those with Assistant or Alexa devices around will be able to control volume, power, and more using voice only. Ports found along the back include three HDMI inputs, one component-video input, and two USB. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

No matter which TV you end up with, a solid way to set it up would be with Amazon’s No-Stud Wall Mount. Priced at $25, this mount can hold up to 150-pounds when in drywall alone. This makes it a forward thinking option that should serve your for many years to come.

Samsung 55-inch 7 Series features:

Powerful 4K UHD processor optimizes your TV’s performance by upscaling every show, season, and scene with 4K picture quality

4K depth of detail with high dynamic range lets you see shades of color that reveal more detail than HDTV can deliver

Millions of shades of color reveal a vibrant, lifelike picture that conventional HDTV can’t create

Simple on screen universal guide to find streaming content and live TV shows, OneRemote to control all compatible devices, smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and more

