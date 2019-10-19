Soothe your tired feet after Halloween w/ this massager: $86.50 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Shaft Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the InvoSpa Shiatsu Foot Massager at $86.67 shipped. This is down from its $127.50 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. This Shiatsu massager offers removable and washable foot sleeves, making sure your machine is always clean and ready to use. Plus, it offers a heating function to help improve blood circulation in your feel while getting your massage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the powered design, heating features, and Shiatsu design to save some cash. The TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller is perfect for those who prefer a more manual massage. At $16 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this #1 best-seller will make sure you’re ready for the day ahead. Just keep in mind this won’t give you quite as good of a result that air, pressure, and heat combined will like today’s lead deal.

Plus, if you opt for the TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller over the InvoSpa in today’s lead deal, there’s enough left to grab the RENPHO Rechargeable Hand Held Deep Tissue Massager. At $38 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this best-seller will get out those pesky knots in your shoulders, back, and more.

InvoSpa Shiatsu Foot Massager features:

Improve blood circulation, relieve muscle tension, tired feet, neuropathy, chronic nerve pain and plantar fasciitis by turning on the heat function

Whether you just want an easy relaxing leg massage, or a deep tissue shiatsu kneading massage

2 independent foot chambers provide a wonderful combination of shiatsu kneading and rolling massage therapy

This massager provides a bi-directional massaging experience, you can change the kneading direction in a press of a button

