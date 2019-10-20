Bring home Omega’s Juicer + Nutrition Center at a new Amazon low and save $90

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Omega NC800HDS Juice Extractor and Nutrition Center for $230.96 shipped. Usually selling for $320, today’s offer saves you 28% and beats the previous all-time low by $1. Featuring a 150-watt motor, this juicer leverages a low speed setting to cut back on excess heat build up and oxidation in order to “promote healthy enzymes.” Whether you’re looking to enjoy a beverage made from fruits or vegetables to leafy greens and wheatgrass, the Omega Extractor has you covered. It can also be used to grind coffee, make pasta, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 550 customers.

Those looking to get in the juicer game for less can instead check out Breville Compact Juice Fountain and Extractor for $95 at Amazon. This alternative lacks the high-end features aimed at promoting healthy enzymes, but will surely get the job done for your morning orange juice and more.

Omega Juice Extractor features:

80 RPM, single auger

5 adjustable pressure settings

Low speed minimizes heat build-up and oxidation

Easy cleaning with automatic pulp ejection

Powerful 2HP motor generates more torque to process tough ingredients

Built-in handle

High juice yield saves $ on your grocery bill

Quiet operation

