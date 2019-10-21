Save on refurbished Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit cameras and more starting at $90

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Arlo Security Cameras in certified refurbished condition starting at $90. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, delivery will run you $6. One standout is a two-camera starter bundle at $259.99. Having originally retailed for $479, we’ve more recently been tracking a $330 going rate at Amazon. Today’s offer saves you 22%, is $10 under our previous mention, and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen. Now that Arlo’s Pro 2 system sports HomeKit compatibly, this camera system is one of the most feature-packed options out there. The two included cameras feature wire-free and weather resistant designs that record in 1080p. Plus, free seven-day cloud storage means you won’t get stuck paying for pesky subscriptions. Over 4,795 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Shop the rest of the deals right here, all of which come backed by a 90-day warranty from Arlo. More below.

Also in today’s sale, you’ll find the Arlo Q Indoor 1080p Smart Security Camera in certified refurbished condition for $89.99. Down from its usual $130 price tag at Amazon, today’s offer is one of the lowest it has ever fetched. This standalone camera features the same free seven-day cloud recording, as well as 1080p resolution, two-way audio, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 5,600 customers.

Plus, don’t forget that we’re seeing the Arlo Ultra 4K Two-Camera System on sale for a new all-time low at $85 off.

Arlo Pro 2 Security Cameras features:

Arlo Pro 2 keeps an eye on your home while you’re away, in brilliant 1080p HD quality. Put the 100% wire-free, weather-resistant camera anywhere, indoors or out. Then, power it with the included rechargeable battery or plugged it in (when indoors) to access activity zones and 24/7 Continuous Video Recording upgrades.

