Enhance your images with award-winning Luminar 3 for $29 (Orig. $69)

The art of photography only begins when you take a picture. Editing is a vital part of the creative process. Luminar 3 utilizes artificial intelligence to help you enhance your photos in minutes. You can download this award-winning software now on Mac and Windows for $29 (Orig. $69) at 9to5toys Specials.

Luminar 3 uses Accent AI 2.0 technology to combine multiple adjustments into one slider. This means you can enhance skies and skin tones without spending hours moving individual controls. The software analyzes every image to ensure that the adjustments look natural, and you retain control over the strength of the effect.

In addition, Luminar lets you apply 70 looks with a single click. These styles have been developed by professional photographers, and they can give your photography a unique flair.

If you prefer, you can take full manual control with Luminar. The app offers a huge array of adjustments including curves, special lighting effects, and a smart erase tool for removing distractions.

Normally priced at $69, Luminar 3 is now just $29 on Mac and Windows.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!