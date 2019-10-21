Make tea on-the-go with Espro’s highly-rated 12-Oz. travel press at $22.50

- Oct. 21st 2019 7:09 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Espro 12-ounce Matte Black Travel Tea Press (5012T-15BK) for $22.63 Prime shipped. Down from its $30 or more normal going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve ever wanted to make tea on-the-go, this is a fantastic tool to have at your disposal. With the ability to make 12-ounces of your favorite leaf-based concoction, your drink will stay hot for many hours after being made. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For at-home espresso brewing, check out the Primula Aluminum Maker Bold at $12 Prime shipped. Designed to brew your espresso using nothing more than a stove, this is also a great camping accessory to use with an open fire. Just keep in mind you won’t be able to use it to brew tea, just espresso.

The 20-ounce Jura Outdoor Tumbler is a great add-on to either purchase here. It’s just $11 Prime shipped, which makes it a fantastic use of your savings here. Plus, it’ll keep cold drinks cool for up to 24-hours, which is a huge bonus.

Espro Travel Tea Press:

  • BEAUTIFUL TEA ON-THE-GO – The ESPRO Travel Press is designed for people that want great tasting tea when they’re on the move
  • EXTRACTION THAT STOPS ON A DIME – The double tea micro-filter sweeps leaves into an isolated chamber, stopping extraction instantly and making every sip perfect
  • PRESS & REPEAT – The tea can be easily re-steeped multiple times without a mess
  • HOT FOR HOURS – insulated, double-walled stainless-steel keeps your brew toasty for hours and won’t ever break or leak
  • FRIENDS FOR LIFE – We even guarantee it for life – let’s all raise a cup to that.
  • Makes 12 oz tea and holds 15 oz as a travel mug; Matte Black; BPA, BPS, and phthalate free

