JBL’s multi-room ready Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker drops to $62 (Reg. $90)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $61.99 shipped when coupon code GG9 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $27 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. This medium-sized Bluetooth speaker sports a rechargable 3000mAh battery that is said to last 12 hours. JBL Connect+ technology allows users to pair wirelessly with up to 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers to take your tunes to entirely new heights. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Have a look at our hands-on review to learn more.

If you’d prefer a smaller option, have a look at Sony’s Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker. Currently priced at $50, this offering is quite compact yet still manages to deliver 16-hour battery life. Thanks to an IP67-rating, owner’s will net both a water- and dust-proof design.

Since we’re talking speakers, you may be interested in our coverage of Linn Series 3 from this past week. This AirPlay-equipped speaker is being touted by Linn as the ‘best sounding wireless speaker in the world’.

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing impressive stereo sound

Built-in 3000mAh rechargeable li-ion battery Supports up to 12 hours of playtime

Ipx7 waterproof means no more worrying about rain or spills; you can even submerge flip 4 in water

JBL connect+ allows you to Link more than 100 JBL connect+ enabled speakers together to amplify the party

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!