Score up to 30% discounts on Kidde smoke alarms and much more from $18

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Kidde Products including smoke alarms, key safes, and more. Deals start at under $18 here and everything ships free for Prime members or on orders over $25. One standout is on the Kidde Battery-Powered Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Digital Display for $20.78. Usually selling for $29, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount and marks a new all-time low. With an up to ten-year lifespan, this battery-powered alarm can help keep you alerted to any Carbon Monoxide-based happenings around the house. A built-in display allows you to monitor the current readings. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 380 customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to swing by the rest of today’s sale for even more starting at under $18. Another worthwhile option to check out is the Kidde Battery-Operated Smoke Alarm for $20.98. Down from the typical $30 going rate, today’s offer saves you 30% and comes within $1 or so of the Amazon low from back in 2017. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 285 customers.

Don’t forget that Home Depot is currently taking up to 40% off a selection of smart locks and more. Just like Amazon’s Kidde sale, these discounts are only slated to run through the end of the day. So if you’re thinking it’s time to grab a smart lock, swing by the sale to check out the best options.

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Alarm features:

The Kidde C3010D is a 10-year, sealed battery, carbon monoxide alarm which includes a digital display feature and uses electro-chemical sensing technology to protect you and your family from the dangers of carbon monoxide. The C3010D alarm will automatically activate when it is attached to the mounting bracket. At the end of alarm life, the unit will chirp, indicating the alarm is in need of replacement. A screwdriver can be used to deactivate the unit, stopping the end-of-life chirp and making it safe for disposal.

