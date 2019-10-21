Levi’s jeans, jackets, and more from just $15 during Hautelook’s Sale

Hautelook’s Levi’s Event offers styles for men and women from just $15. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the 541 Athletic Fit Taper Leg Jeans that are marked down to $40. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $70. I love the straight leg hem of these jeans that can easily be rolled. It also has a very dark wash that’s trendy to pair with all of your sweaters, flannels, t-shirts, and more. Be sure to check out our Fashion Guide and head below to find more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- 513 Vines Slim Straight Fit Jeans $40 (Orig. $80)
- Classic Trucker Jacket $60 (Orig. $160)
- Solid Quilted Zip Front Jacket $50 (Orig. $150)
- 541 Athletic Fit Taper Leg Jeans $40 (Orig. $70)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $40 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 501 Button Fly Skinny Jeans $90 (Orig. $168)
- Wedgie High Waisted Skinny Jeans $40 (Orig. $70)
- 724 High Rise Distressed Jeans $35 (Orig. $60)
- Sculpt Curvy Skinny Jeans $70 (Orig. $98)
- Faux Shearling Faux Suede Bomber Jacket $80 (Orig. $180)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!