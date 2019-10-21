The LifeStraw Go Bottle makes clean drinking water in real-time: $30 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle for $29.97 shipped. That’s 20% off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is the best Amazon offer we have tracked in all of 2019. If you love spending time trailblazing the outdoors, this 23-ounce bottle could be the perfect solution for you. It contains the revolutionary LifeStraw which removes 99.9% of waterborne bacteria in real-time. This allows you to fill up your water bottle at lakes or streams, while alleviating safety concerns. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re more concerned with keeping a beverage the right temperature, consider Bubba’s 40-oz. Trailblazer Water Bottle at $15. This beverage-carrying solution is vacuum-insulated and can keep contents cold for 42 hours and hot up to 12.

Did you know a water bottle with a built-in speaker exists? That’s right, Aquio and iHome teamed up to deliver a water bottle that has a Bluetooth speaker inside. It’s reasonably priced and allows you to haul one less thing.

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle features:

Reusable LifeStraw Go BPA-free water bottle filters water while drinking; great for travel, backpacking, camping, and emergency kits

Award-winning LifeStraw hollow fiber membrane water filter removes bacteria and protozoa from lakes, streams to ensure safe, clean drinking water

2-stage activated carbon filter reduces odor, chlorine and leaves zero aftertaste

