Clean your cast iron cookware with Lodge’s Scrubbing Pad for $13 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the Lodge Scrubbing Pad for $12.90 Prime shipped. Down from $20, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve got any cast iron cookware from Lodge (or any other brand), this is a must-have kitchen accessory. Designed specifically to clean cast iron, this scrubbing pad features stainless steel chainmail for deep cleaning. The silicone core makes it easy to grip, too. Best of all, this scrubbing pad is dishwasher safe, making it super simple to clean after you’re done washing the dishes. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Another must while cleaning the kitchen is this 2-pack of Lodge Pan Scrapers for just $3 Prime shipped. Baked-on grime will be a thing of the past when you use these hand scrapers. Plus, the curvature makes it simple to get the corners clean, too.

For those who prefer sponges, this 2-pack of Chainmail Scrubber Gloves is just $9 Prime shipped. You’ll not get the silicone core like Lodge’s official cleaner, as you’ll need to provide your own sponge here. However, the chainmail will get the job done just the same.

Lodge Scrubbing Pad features:

Durable stainless steel chainmail designed to clean Lodge Cast Iron and Carbon Steel cookware

Easy to grip, ergonomic silicone core

Removes tough, cooked on food without removing seasoning

Easy to clean and dishwasher safe

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!