Makita’s 66-pc. Contractor Bit Set falls to new low of $42 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Makita 66-piece Contractor Bit Set (B-51661) for $42.22 shipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $6 or so. This large bit set has everything from spade to brad point bits. You’ll also find options made for drilling, setting you up to tackle all sorts of things on the honey do list. A large carrying case keeps everything organized with an empty tray on the bottom perfect for storing additional project-specific items. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Tackling projects can get pretty dirty. Thankfully cleanup is something a bottle of Fast Orange can easily handle. Spend $4 of today’s savings on a bottle of it and you’ll be amazed at its incredible grease and grime-cleaning abilities.

ICYMI, we found a variety of alternative bit sets on sale a few days back, many of which are still discounted. Be sure to have a look at those as well to find the best fit for your needs.

Makita 66-piece Contractor Bit Set features:

Includes spade bits, brad point bits and metal drill bits for a variety of drilling applications

Includes a variety of insert bits, power bits and nutsetters for a range of fastening applications

Smaller, more portable case inside with color coded insert bits and a bit holder for added convenience

Power bits are packaged in a convenient re-closable plastic container for maximum portability

Top tray insert features specific holders for the bits, the secondary insert below allows the user to store additional items with ease

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!