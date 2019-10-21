Pour the perfect glass, Ullo Wine Purifier bundle now $30 (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Ullo Wine Purifier with a pair of Angstrom Wine Glasses for $29.99. Free shipping is available in orders over $35, but opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees otherwise. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, this is as much as $70 off, around $20 below our previous mention, and the best we can find. Amazon charges $60 right now for the purifier without the glasses and fewer included filters (4 compared to today’s 6). It is designed to eliminate sulfites and to naturally aerate your wine “for improved taste.” It also ships with a pair of hand-blown crystal long-stem wine glasses and a velour travel bag. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

You’re saving more than enough to grab an extra package of Ullo Wine Purifier Replacement Filters. But the Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer might be worth a look too if you just need a pourer/aerator. It goes for just $15 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from thousands at Amazon. It won’t remove sulfite from your wine, but it will infuse your beverage with the right amount of oxygen to bring out the optimal flavor for half the price.

Ullo Wine Purifier:

Enjoy the unique aroma profile of your favorite wines with this Ullo wine purifier. It eliminates sulfites and naturally aerates the liquid for improved taste, and it fits snugly on top of each of the two included hand-blown crystal longstem wine glasses for easy serving. This Ullo wine purifier comes with a display base that catches drips, six sulfite-capture filters and a velour travel bag, so you can take it with you.

