Enter the PC gaming realm w/ AMD Ryzen 3 + ASRock motherboard: $135 (22% off)

Newegg is offering the AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz Processor with ASRock’s B450M/AC AM4 Motherboard for $134.98 shipped. This is down $40 from buying both items separately, saving you 22%. The Ryzen 3 3200G packs AMD’s Radeon graphics built-in, meaning you won’t have to use an external graphics card like AMD has required for many years. Plus, with the bundled motherboard, you’ll be ready to go for building a brand-new computer. All that’s left is RAM, case, and a power supply to complete your build. Ratings are thin but positive for AMD’s latest.

Nomad Base Station

One more thing that you’re missing here is storage. While SSDs used to be fairly expensive, they’ve been coming down in price quite a bit lately. With your savings here, grab Crucial’s BX500 256GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $32 shipped at Amazon. This compact storage device will be the perfect boot and program drive for your new PC, giving you another speedy upgrade.

For the best deals around, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide which is updated all the time with new sales. Plus, we recently laid out our Black Friday predictions for this year, so be sure to give that a peek too.

AMD Ryzen 3 3200G features:

Includes advanced Radeon Vega 8 graphics, no expensive Graphics card required

Can deliver smooth high definition performance in the world’s most popular games

4 processing cores, bundled with the Quiet AMD Wraith Stealth cooler

4.0 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 6 MB Cache, ddr 2933 support

For the advanced socket AM4 platform. Base Clock 3.6GHz

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!