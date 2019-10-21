Stella Artois Better World Chalices from $4.50: Mexico, Tanzania, India, more

Amazon is offering the Stella Artois Better World 2019 Limited Edition Mexico Chalice for $5.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally over $25, this chalice has been slipping in price all year, made a brief stop over at around $13, and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Created in partnership with Water.org, “for every Chalice sold and shipped Stella Artois will donate 5 years of clean drinking water to someone in the developing world.” These hand-crafted chalices feature a full-color Stella logo, a premium gold-leaf rim, and a detailed stem design. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for even more discounted Stella chalices.

We have spotted a number of notable deals on both the 2018 and 2019 Stella chalices today. All of which you’ll find in the list below with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and solid reviews.

They are also now among the most affordable individual beer glasses on Amazon. All things considered, you’ll be hard pressed to find a basic juice cup on Amazon for this price. But if you’re looking for something that will accomodate more than just a couple friends, a 50-pack of Hefty disposable plastic cups is your best bet at under $4 Prime shipped.

Stella Artois 2019 Limited Edition Mexico Chalice:

Created in partnership with Water. org to help end the global water crisis

Hand-crafted Chalice with unique tulip shape enhances the experience and flavor of enjoying Stella Artois

Full-color Stella Artois logo with premium gold-leaf rim. Stem is detailed with Stella Artois Star, and helps to keep your beer nice and cold

