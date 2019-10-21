Travel in comfort with a Trtl Neck Support Pillow for under $19 (Reg. $30)

Today only, Woot is offering the Trtl Neck Support Travel Pillow for $18.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 at Amazon, today’s deal is within cents of our previous Gold Box mention and is the lowest total we can find. The Trtl is a “scientifically proven” travel pillow designed to keep your head in a comfortable and ergonomic position. Made of “super soft” fleece, the machine-washable pillow is ideal for flights and the like using a hidden internal support to keep your neck at the right angle. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Clearly you’re paying for the unique, built-in support system and overall form-factor on today’s lead deal. But if you’re not that picky about catching some rest on the plane, a basic U-shape memory foam travel pillow will likely do the trick. This Classics Brands model sells under $7 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 400 Amazon customers.

For more travel gear, be sure to check out Pad & Quill’s ongoing 25% off sale featuring leather messenger, duffle, and toiletry bags.

Trtl Neck Support Travel Pillow:

The TRTL PILLOW is a SCIENTIFICALLY PROVEN travel pillow to keep your head in a BETTER POSITION when sleeping upright by holding your head in an ergonomic position during rest. No more nodding heads! SUPER SOFT fleece combined with a unique hidden internal SUPPORT, plus some EXTRA COSY CUSHIONING creates a comfortable resting place for your head and neck. Available in RED, GREY, CORAL and BLACK so you can find a colour that suits your style.

