Travel in comfort with a Trtl Neck Support Pillow for under $19 (Reg. $30)

- Oct. 21st 2019 1:29 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $30 $19
0

Today only, Woot is offering the Trtl Neck Support Travel Pillow for $18.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 at Amazon, today’s deal is within cents of our previous Gold Box mention and is the lowest total we can find. The Trtl is a “scientifically proven” travel pillow designed to keep your head in a comfortable and ergonomic position. Made of “super soft” fleece, the machine-washable pillow is ideal for flights and the like using a hidden internal support to keep your neck at the right angle. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Clearly you’re paying for the unique, built-in support system and overall form-factor on today’s lead deal. But if you’re not that picky about catching some rest on the plane, a basic U-shape memory foam travel pillow will likely do the trick. This Classics Brands model sells under $7 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 400 Amazon customers.

For more travel gear, be sure to check out Pad & Quill’s ongoing 25% off sale featuring leather messenger, duffle, and toiletry bags.

Trtl Neck Support Travel Pillow:

The TRTL PILLOW is a SCIENTIFICALLY PROVEN travel pillow to keep your head in a BETTER POSITION when sleeping upright by holding your head in an ergonomic position during rest. No more nodding heads! SUPER SOFT fleece combined with a unique hidden internal SUPPORT, plus some EXTRA COSY CUSHIONING creates a comfortable resting place for your head and neck. Available in RED, GREY, CORAL and BLACK so you can find a colour that suits your style.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $30 $19

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
Trtl

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard