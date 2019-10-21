Today’s Gold Box has the 30-film Classic Monsters Blu-ray Collection for $70

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Universal 30-film Classic Monsters Collection for $69.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $120. Today’s deal is a match of the previous Amazon all-time low. Universal’s Classic Monster Collection delivers 30 iconic titles including Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, Phantom of the Opera, and many more. You’ll find hours of bonus features here, including behind the scenes documentaries, a 1931 Spanish version of Dracula, and theatrical trailers for nearly every movie. This is a great way to load up on horror films before Halloween next week. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Drop the price by 33% and save further with the Chucky 7-film Blu-ray Collection. You won’t get as many films in this bundle, and it will be limited to one series, but this is also amongst the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Includes all seven Chucky films, behind the scenes footage, and more.

Don’t forget, we still have a number of horror films deals at Apple and Blu-ray markdowns via Amazon from last week. Swing by today’s Gold Box and load up on your Halloween candy as well to complete the ultimate movie night.

Universal 30-film Classic Monsters Collection features:

From the era of silent movies through present day, Universal Pictures has been regarded as the home of the monsters. The Universal Classic Monsters: Complete 30-Film Collection showcases all of the original films featuring the most iconic monsters in motion picture history including Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, Phantom of the Opera and Creature from the Black Lagoon. Starring some of the most legendary actors including Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney Jr., Claude Rains and Elsa Lanchester in the roles that they made famous, these films set the standard for a new horror genre with revolutionary makeup, mood-altering cinematography and groundbreaking special effects.

