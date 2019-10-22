Stay secure with this 4-pack of Master Lock Padlocks for $6.50 (Amazon low)

- Oct. 22nd 2019 2:57 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $13+ $6.50
0

Amazon is offering the 4-pack of Master Lock 131Q Padlocks for $6.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $13 and $15 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Similar sets sell for upwards of $20 at Walmart and Home Depot. This package includes 4 locks and a pair of keys that open each of them. You’re looking at “pick and pry resistant” dual locking lever mechanisms, a 30 mm diameter shackle and a black vinyl-covered aluminum body “for scratch and corrosion resistance.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the 4-pack above is overkill for you, consider just grabbing a single Master Lock 22D Laminated Steel Warded Padlock for under $4 Prime shipped. You’re still getting the trusted brand name as well as a limited lifetime warranty too. Clearly the 4-pack above is a better value at about $1.50 per lock, but if you don’t need all four, the Warded option will do the trick. 

Master Lock 131Q Padlock:

  • Indoor and outdoor padlock is best used as a locker lock and storage lock
  • Key lock is constructed with a black vinyl-covered aluminum body for scratch and corrosion resistance and steel shackle for durability
  • Four-pin cylinder and dual locking lever mechanism for pick and pry resistance

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $13+ $6.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Master Lock

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard