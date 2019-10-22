Stay secure with this 4-pack of Master Lock Padlocks for $6.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the 4-pack of Master Lock 131Q Padlocks for $6.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $13 and $15 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Similar sets sell for upwards of $20 at Walmart and Home Depot. This package includes 4 locks and a pair of keys that open each of them. You’re looking at “pick and pry resistant” dual locking lever mechanisms, a 30 mm diameter shackle and a black vinyl-covered aluminum body “for scratch and corrosion resistance.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the 4-pack above is overkill for you, consider just grabbing a single Master Lock 22D Laminated Steel Warded Padlock for under $4 Prime shipped. You’re still getting the trusted brand name as well as a limited lifetime warranty too. Clearly the 4-pack above is a better value at about $1.50 per lock, but if you don’t need all four, the Warded option will do the trick.

Master Lock 131Q Padlock:

Indoor and outdoor padlock is best used as a locker lock and storage lock

Key lock is constructed with a black vinyl-covered aluminum body for scratch and corrosion resistance and steel shackle for durability

Four-pin cylinder and dual locking lever mechanism for pick and pry resistance

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!