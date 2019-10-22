Upgrade to new Bushnell binoculars from $21.50 in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off select Bushnell binoculars with deals from $21.50. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Bushnell Falcon 10×50 Wide-Angle Binoculars for $21.69. You’d typically pay around $35. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This model offers a 10×50 design with wide-angle lenses so you can spot everything. Offers a minimum 25-feet close focusing distance and weighs in at just 27-ounces. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,400 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Another standout in today’s Gold Box is the Bushnell Legend Ultra HD Roof Prism Binocular at $138. It typically goes for around $220. Today’s deal is another new Amazon all-time low. This upgraded model delivers a rain guard water-repellent coating, is lightweight, and offers 10x magnification. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale for even more deals.

Bushnell Falcon Binoculars feature:

Exit Pupil (millimeter):5, Eye Relief (millimeter):9

25 Feet close focusing distance, 27 Ounce weigh

Boasts durable design and rubberized, abrasion resistant finish

Porro prism; full lens coating provide sharp viewing

