Prop up your MacBook with this aluminum AmazonBasics stand at $13 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Aluminum Foldable MacBook Stand in silver for $12.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Score the black version for $13.20. Normally selling for $16, today’s offer marks one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen so far and new all-time lows in both cases. Comprised of a lightweight aluminum, the AmazonBasics stand can support up to 15-inch MacBooks. It elevates your machine nearly three-inches off the desk and provides an 18-degree tilt that promotes more ergonomic typing sessions. It’ll also help improve air circulation to keep your MacBook running on the cooler side. Rated 4/5 stars. More details below.

For comparison, most alternatives at Amazon sell for $15 or more, which make today’s lead deal even more enticing. Though if you’re looking to save even more, consider going with this laptop stand for under $12. Here you’ll get a similar aluminum design, but trade-off the folding form-factor.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing Twelve South’s Compass 2 stand, which gives your iPad a home for $20 (Reg. $40). It also offers a more luxurious design compared to the AmazonBasics option from above.

AmazonBasics Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

Create the perfect work environment and reduce eye, wrist, and neck strain with the AmazonBasics Aluminum Foldable Laptop Stand for Laptops up to 15″. This handy, lightweight computer stand collapses down flat when not in use for easy storage or transport, making it a freelancer’s best friend. Featuring an 18-degree tilt, you’ll enjoy a more ergonomic, eye-level viewpoint and typing position, as well as better air circulation for your laptop’s electronic components.

