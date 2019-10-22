Embrace Apple AirPrint with Canon’s Laser All-in-One: $149 (Reg. $180+)

Amazon is offering the Canon imageCLASS AirPrint Laser All-in-One (MF264dw) for $149 shipped. That’s $31 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With print, scan, and copy capabilities in tow, this all-in-one is a solid option for most homes. Support for AirPrint and Google Cloud Print make it easy-to-use whether you’re at home or on-the-go. Canon touts that this model can churn out the first page in about 5 seconds, which is pretty snappy compared to my own laser printer. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you can live without scan and copy features, check out Brother’s $100 Laser Printer. Like the featured deal, it works with AirPrint, allowing you to natively print from iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Print speeds reach up to 32 pages per minute, yielding a page in as little as two seconds.

Venture into something new when exploring the world of 3D printing. Having owned Flashforge Finder for about a year now, I’ve had a blast creating my own DIY solutions.

Canon imageCLASS AirPrint Laser AiO features:

Print at speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, with your first print in your hands in approximately 5 seconds

Supports mobile solutions, including apple AirPrint, Canon Print business, Mopria Print service, and Google Cloud Print. Connect mobile devices without a router using Wi-Fi Direct connection

