Cold Steel, CRKT, and SOG knives up to 74% off with deals starting from $18

Today only, Woot is offering up to 74% off knives from Cold Steel, CRKT, and SOG. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit twitch a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout from the bunch is the CRKT Acquisition Folding Pocket Knife for $18.99. Currently listed at $47 from Amazon, it more regularly sells for closer to $40 and is now more than 50% off. This knife carries an $80 MSRP direct from CRKT, for comparison. Along with the glass reinforced nylon handle, it features a modified drop point blade, locking liner safety, and black powder coated steel. It also ships with a pocket clip and a 90-day warranty from Woot. Rated 4+ stars from around 65% off the Amazon reviewers. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s knife sale for more deals including options starting from just $18 as well as much higher-end blades starting from $78. Items are already beginning to sell out here so don’t sleep on these if you’re interested.

But if the idea of carrying around a knife isn’t your kind of thing, consider a handy little, pocket-sized tool instead. The Gerber Shard Keychain Tool sells for just $5 and carries solid ratings. It isn’t going to be slicing through anything like today’s lead deal, but it will leave you with a small and medium flat driver, Philips head driver, a wire Stripper, pry bar, and a bottle opener in a pinch. Otherwise, check out our roundup of multi-tools with prices starting from under $5.

CRKT Acquisition Folding Pocket Knife:

Bring along the Acquisition tactical knife, and you’ll acquire much more than a dependable everyday carry. It’s covert enough to keep on your person when things get scrappy, and beefy enough to mow over backcountry business. Pat Crawford of West Memphis, Arkansas notoriously designs knives with self defense in mind, and this ominous-looking modified drop point blade is no exception

