Be ready for fall baking, Cuisinart’s 5-Speed Hand Mixer now $28.50 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart HM-50 Power Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer for $28.50 shipped. Regularly $50 direct, it sells for $40 at Walmart and is now at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. Featuring a 220-watt motor, 5 speed options (from “dense cookie dough to whipped cream”) and more, this is an ideal tool to have in your arsenal for the fall baking season. You’ll also find a rotating swivel cord, extra-long dishwasher-safe beaters, beater-eject lever, an included spatula, and a heel rest so it can neatly stand-up on the counter. Rated 4+ stars from over 570 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, it might be worth taking a look at the Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer instead. It goes for just $15 and includes just about everything the lead deal does as well as a snap-on storage case. It also carries solid ratings from over 2,600 Amazon customers, so if you’re not married to the brand name on today’s featured deal, this one is worth a closer look.

You’ll find even more discounted kitchenware in our Home Goods Guide and be sure to swing by our 2019 Black Friday household gear predictions roundup for more. This can be a great way to get a heads up on upcoming deals and to better plan out your holiday shopping schedule.

Cuisinart HM-50 Power 5-Speed Hand Mixer:

Handheld blender with 220-watt motor and automatic feedback

5 speed options; slide control easily shifts speeds with a single touch

Swivel cord; extra-long dishwasher-safe beaters; beater-eject lever

Spatula and instruction/recipe book included

