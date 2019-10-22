Dog treat deals start at $2.50 in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers 30% off trick or treats for pets from various brands. Deals start at $2.65 or less with Subscribe & Save. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Pedigree Dentastix Grain-Free Mini Dental Treats for Small Breed Dogs at $5.93. It drops to $5.63 with Subscribe & Save. Just be sure to cancel or it will auto-renew at the regular going rate. It typically sells for closer to $9. This bundle includes a 25-count of Dentastix, which work as a “dog breath freshener that works to clean teeth and freshen breath, and has a clinically proven texture that reduces plaque and tartar buildup.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

Another standout deal is Nutro Natural Banana Crunchy Treats from $4.53. That’s down from the usual $9 price tag. These small treats deliver “high-quality protein is the foundation of NUTRO Dog Treats-and they’re made with real, high-quality ingredients you can see and smell.” Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.

