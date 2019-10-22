Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its Wi-Fi Connected Pure Hot + Cool (HP02) in Iron/Blue or White/Silver for $229.99 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $270 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and is within $5 of the lowest 2019 offer we have tracked. As its name implies, this Wi-Fi connected all-in-one can purify the air, fan a space, or heat a room. With cool weather upon us, now is the perfect time to snatch this up. Since it does a bit of everything, you’re bound to appreciate it in every season. Compatibility with both Siri and Alexa ensure that it’s dead-simple to operate. The Dyson companion app lets users toggle power, settings, and view stats directly from a smartphone. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Dyson deals.

More Dyson deals at Rakuten:

For those that missed it, Dyson has unveiled updated versions of its all-in-one air purifiers. Its latest offerings tackle formaldehyde in addition to everything else they are known for. Read all about them in our coverage of Dyson’s latest units.

Dyson Connected Pure Hot + Cool features:

Triple Functionality: Purifies year round; Heats with thermostatic control in winter; Cooling fan in summer

HEPA Filter: Removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander; Second filter layer with active carbon captures household odors and volatile organic compounds such as paint fumes

Set & Forget: Auto mode monitors the room and reacts to airborne pollutants, switching on and off to maintain the optimum air quality

Wi-Fi Enabled: Alexa & Siri compatible

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!