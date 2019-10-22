iMazing makes it easy to sync and transfer iOS data, now $20 (Orig. $90)

Using iTunes to back up data from your iPhone and transfer files to your iPad can be a painful process. iMazing iOS Device Manager offers a neat solution — this app makes it easy to sync your iOS devices with any desktop machine. Right now, you can get a universal license for Mac and Windows for $19.99 (Orig. $89.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whereas iTunes was made for music, iMazing is designed specifically for managing your iOS data. You can connect your iPhone, iPad and iPod to the app via USB or Wi-Fi and sync in seconds.

Along with music, movies and photos, the app lets you transfer documents, ebooks, audiobooks, ringtones, and other media. You can also back up your iPhone voicemail, call history, voice memos, and notes. When you upgrade your phone, you can quickly transfer this data to your new device without relying on iCloud.

Because iMazing was made for syncing, the app is fast and free from clutter. Through one simple interface, you can browse all the data stored on your iOS device and transfer files via drag and drop.

Order now for $19.99 to get iMazing on Mac and Windows, worth $89.99.

