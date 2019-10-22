JBL’s Boost TV sound bar upgrades your home theater audio for $100 (Reg. $150)

Harman Kardon is offering the JBL Boost TV Sound Bar for $99.95 shipped. Down from its $150 list price and $200 going rate from third-party Amazon sellers, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. Offering up Dolby Audio, Bluetooth, Harman Display Surround, and more, this sound bar is an essential upgrade for holiday movies. Plus, its compact form factor makes it super easy to blend in with your decor, as it won’t stand out on the entertainment center. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the JBL namesake to save some cash. The TaoTronics Sound Bar on Amazon is just $59 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it won’t offer up the same sound quality as JBL’s Boost does, it makes for a great budget-friendly upgrade.

Don’t forget that Marshall’s Stockwell BT Speaker with 25-hr. battery is down to $89, which has a regular price of $150 or more. For something a bit smaller, check out the JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $62.

JBL Boost TV Sound Bar features:

Optical Digital Audio with Dolby Digital

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming

Dual Bass Port Design

Experience virtual surround sound without the additional wires or speakers with Harman Display Surround

JBL Soundshift works with your TV and wireless mobile device at the same time to allow you to automatically switch between the sound from your TV and the sound from your phone or tablet

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!