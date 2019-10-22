Magazine subs from $2.50/yr.: Men’s Health, Runner’s World, Golfweek, more

As part of its Deals of the Week, DiscountMags is now offering a series of magazines starting from just $2.50 per year. Shipping is free across the board. One standout here would have to be Men’s Health at $4.50 per year. Regularly $20 per year direct and as much as $25 at Amazon, this is the current best price we can find and matching our previous mention. You can grab it for $5 with auto-renewals at Amazon right now, just be sure to cancel it manually before it gets renewed at full price on you if you go that route. And be sure to head below for even more deals.

Also part of this week’s sale is Runner’s World, Golfweek and Astronomy magazine. Starting from $2.50, all of which are at the lowest price we can find and slightly below our usual exclusive offerings.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

If you haven't taken a look at this month's Amazon eBook freebies, you can do so right here. And for even more fall book ideas, check out our October Reading List.

Men’s Health:

Men’s Health is an essential read for guys who want to look better, feel better, and live better. But Men’s Health isn’t just a magazine. It’s the solution-for every bit of chaos, confusion, or suffering that the world can inflict on the male of the species. Belly fat. Fatheaded bosses. Exercise plateaus. Exercise excuses. Her boredom. His boredom. The fast-food menu. The wine list. We give men the tools, strategies, and motivation to handle all of this and more.

