Marshall’s Stockwell BT Speaker with 25-hr. battery now $89 (Reg. $150+)

Electronic Express (99.4% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $89 shipped. Originally $220, this particular model sells for closer to $150 at Amazon right now with refurbished models selling for $10 more than today’s new offer. It is more than 50% less than the current generation model for comparison. The rechargeable battery offers up to 25 hours of playback per charge, Bluetooth 4.0 supports all the wireless connections you’ll need and a built-in mic allows you to take calls directly from the speaker. The double woofers are also surrounded by that iconic Marshall styling with gold accents throughout. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Now if the extended playback time and classic Marshall vibe don’t excite you, there are certainly options out there for less. The OontZ Angle 3 can keep the tunes playing for up to 14 hours, is an Amazon best-seller, and goes for just $26 shipped. Over 38,000 Amazon customers have left it with a 4+ star rating as well.

We also have JBL’s multi-room ready Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $62 (Reg. $90), $400 off Bose’s high-end Music Wave System IV, and here’s a closer look at the new AirPlay speakers from Linn.

Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Portable speaker for life on the road

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries allow for 25 hours of play time

Enjoy your music without the hassle of wires, since Stockwell comes with Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology

Answer, decline and end calls with the phone button

