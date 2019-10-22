Marshall’s Stockwell BT Speaker with 25-hr. battery now $89 (Reg. $150+)

Electronic Express (99.4% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $89 shipped. Originally $220, this particular model sells for closer to $150 at Amazon right now with refurbished models selling for $10 more than today’s new offer. It is more than 50% less than the current generation model for comparison. The rechargeable battery offers up to 25 hours of playback per charge, Bluetooth 4.0 supports all the wireless connections you’ll need and a built-in mic allows you to take calls directly from the speaker. The double woofers are also surrounded by that iconic Marshall styling with gold accents throughout. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.
Now if the extended playback time and classic Marshall vibe don’t excite you, there are certainly options out there for less. The OontZ Angle 3 can keep the tunes playing for up to 14 hours, is an Amazon best-seller, and goes for just $26 shipped. Over 38,000 Amazon customers have left it with a 4+ star rating as well.
We also have JBL’s multi-room ready Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $62 (Reg. $90), $400 off Bose’s high-end Music Wave System IV, and here’s a closer look at the new AirPlay speakers from Linn.
Marshall Stockwell Portable Bluetooth Speaker:
- Portable speaker for life on the road
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries allow for 25 hours of play time
- Enjoy your music without the hassle of wires, since Stockwell comes with Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology
- Answer, decline and end calls with the phone button
