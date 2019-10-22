Under Armour’s popular Play Up 2.0 Shorts drop to $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Women’s Play Up 2.0 Shorts in the color gray for $14.99 Prime shipped. These shorts are regularly priced at $25 and are great for workouts. This style is lightweight, breathable and sweat-wicking for added comfort. It also features anti-odor properties to stay looking and smelling fresh. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 600 reviews.

Also, be sure to pair these shorts with the Under Armour 4-Pair of Women’s Essential Socks that are priced at just $9.99. They feature a no-show design and it’s available in three color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars with 200 reviews.

Under Armour Play Up Shorts 2.0 feature:

Soft, lightweight knit construction delivers superior comfort & breathability

Convenient side hand pockets

Material wicks sweat & dries really fast

Anti-pill/anti-pick finish adds extra durability

Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes

