VAVA-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual Dash Camera on sale for $94.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code NMKZFYK9 at checkout. This is down from its $150 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Packing two cameras, you’ll be able to record both in front and behind your vehicle here. Plus, if you opt to only record out of your windshield, this camera is capable of 1440p quality. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted that AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $91.65 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 3UXOU3BX at checkout. Today’s deal is a $50 savings compared to the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to aftermarket backup cameras, many require you to add a monitor to your dash. While this isn’t the end of the world, it certainly creates clutter. This model steers clear of that by baking a display directly into an included rear-view mirror. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

With your savings from the dash camera sale above, be sure to grab Samsung’s 32GB microSD card at just $7.50 Prime shipped. Since today’s lead deal offers loop recording, where it deletes the oldest video files to make room for new, you’ll never run out of space.

Also, if you’d rather ditch the wireless backup camera style, this $22 Prime shipped model will get the job done just the same. Offering up a wired rear view, you’ll just have to run a few cables to make it work.

Don’t forget that we’ve still got Garmin’s Dash Camera Mini on sale for $100, which is 23% off.

VAVA Dual Dash Camera features:

The front and rear camera simultaneously capture the road front (155°) and rear (126°) in crystal details at dual 1920x1080P 30fps. Or Single front camera provides you with a crystal clear QHD 2560x1440P@30fps video resolution.

Utilize Sony sensor improves Exmor R’s low light sensitivity allowing clear imaging in low light environments and Image Signal Processing (ISP) technology to record a clear, visible video in any situation- day or night

With built-in Wi-Fi and VAVA Dash App (on Google or APP store), easily access to the configure, live stream, playback, download and share incredible HD video

Seamless Loop recording will be automatically activated when start the engine

