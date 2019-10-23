Acer’s 24-inch G-SYNC 1080p Monitor drops to $170 (Amazon low), more from $70

Amazon is offering the Acer 24-inch G-SYNC 1080p 144Hz Monitor (XFA240) for $169.99 shipped. That’s a $30 savings off what it typically fetches at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This full HD monitor is G-SYNC compatible, sports a 144Hz refresh rate, and even has two built-in speakers. It’s VESA-mount ready, opening up a world of possibilities when it comes to rearranging your setup. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

More monitors on sale:

Take adjustability to the next level when using today’s savings on North Bayou’s Gas Spring Monitor Arm. Priced at $30, it clamps onto a desk and works with VESA-mount compatible monitors ranging from 4.4 to 14.3-pounds.

ICYMI, Razer has finally taken the wraps off of its first gaming monitor. It’s called Raptor and looks incredible. Features include a WQHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and USB-C connectivity.

Acer 24-inch G-SYNC 1080p 144hz Monitor features:

24 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen TN G SYNC compatible display

144Hz refresh rate using Display port | response time: 1ms. Input Voltage: 120 V AC, 230 V AC

Height, pivot, swivel and tilt | viewing angles: 170° horizontal and 160° vertical

2 x 2 watt speakers | panel Type: TN | colors supported: 16. 7 million | brightness: 350 nit

Signal inputs: 1 x Display Port (V1. 2), 1 x HDMI/MHL and 1 x DVI

Mounting Type: VESA mounting compatible (100 x 100mm)

