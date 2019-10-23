Affordably add two Furinno End Tables to your space at under $25 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the two Furinno Simplistic End Tables (12127GYW/BK) for $24.76 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about 40% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. These end tables offer a minimalistic design along with a quick and easy setup process. No screws are used, helping prove just how simple these are put together. Rated 4/5 stars.

Prop up an iPhone or Android device when using a bit of today’s savings on UGREEN’s Adjustable Stand. It’s priced at $7, making it an extremely affordable way to comfortably watch a YouTube video or simply make incoming notifications easier to read.

Speaking of smartphone accessories, Nomad’s Base Station is currently on sale thanks to a near-sidewide promotional coupon that began earlier today. Dive into the sale to see if anything grabs your attention.

Furinno Simplistic End Tables features:

Compact stylish design: Pack of 2 petite size end table with shelf, suitable for small spaces

Quality material: high Quality medium density composite wood and plastic tubes.

Added safety feature: rounded corner reduces the risk of injury

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!