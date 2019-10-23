Amazon 1-day Moen kitchen/bath sale from $22: Faucets, accessories, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Moen kitchen/bathroom faucets and accessories. Starting from $22 or so, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with most products carrying solid reviews. One standout is the Moen 6190 Align One-Handle Modern Bathroom Faucet for $122.82 shipped. Regularly between $175 and $198 at Amazon, it still fetches as much from Home Depot and is now at the best we can find. Today’s price is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. Featuring a chrome finish that “resists flaking and corroding for the lifetime of the faucet,” this model sports a one-handed lever and a one-hole mount construction that “creates a cleaner look against custom countertops.” Along with the limited lifetime warranty from Moen, it also ships with an optional 3-hole deck plate. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Moen sale for more. The various faucet price drops are starting from $107 and you’ll also find toilet paper holders starting from just under $22.

However, if it’s just a basic bathroom faucet you’re after, consider the AmazonBasics model. Amazon’s affordable 4-inch Basin Faucet sells for $44.50 shipped and carries 4+ star ratings. While you won’t get that lifetime warranty here or the one-handed design, it will certainly get the job done and for a fraction of the price.

Moen Align One-Handle Bathroom Faucet:

Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style. Single handle lever make it easy to adjust the water. Meets EPA WaterSense criteria to conserve water without sacrificing performance. Includes optional 3-hole deck plate (escutcheon) for installation. Coordinates with other faucets and accessories in the Align Collection.

