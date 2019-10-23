Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Mars Power Industries, Magic Launcher Pro, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including mySolar – Build your Planets, Mars Power Industries, Magic Launcher Pro, Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition, Safety Photo+Video, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Speed Tank: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Silversword: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Igloo IRC: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Birthday Countdown Reminder: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cuji Photo – Vintage Camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Oceanhorn: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 19: $2 (Reg. $4+)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

