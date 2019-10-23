Car and Driver Magazine at rock-bottom pricing: 4-yrs. for $12 (Reg. $50+)

DiscountMags is now offering 4-years of Car and Driver Magazine for $12 with free delivery. Choose the 4-year subscription on the listing page and apply code 9TO5TOYS during checkout. Usually $20 per year at Amazon, it is now listed at $5 with auto-renewals. That’s a solid price, but not nearly as good as today’s $3 a year offer. Going the direct route will run you $25 for two years. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Described as one of the “leading car publications on the market,” it features a mix of “articles on maintenance, comparison shopping, and accessories.” More details below.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Car and Driver Magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

