Elgato’s Game Capture 4K60 Pro upgrades your streaming setup at $200 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro for $199.99 shipped. This is down from its $400 going rate, beats our last mention by $50, and is a match for its all-time low. If you’re getting into streaming at all, you’ll need a good capture card. While many max out at 1080p, this model can handle up to 4K content at 60FPS, which is pretty killer when it comes to streaming. Just keep in mind it’ll have to be mounted inside your computer case in a spare PCIe lane, so be sure that’s available before purchasing. Rated 4/5 stars.

With your savings, you’ll need a way to stream yourself to the interwebs alongside the game footage. The Elgato Cam Link 4K is the perfect solution. It takes an HDMI input from any camera and lets you use it as a webcam input on your computer. We featured the 1080p version in our “how to stream” post, so head over there to find out more.

This will likely be one of the best deals we see on a capture card before Black Friday, and might even be the best overall. However, other computer components will likely be on sale in November. For our predictions, head on over to our guide which lays it all out for you.

Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro features:

Ultra quality: capture your gameplay in immaculate 4K resolution at 60 FPS

Instant Gameview: power your workflow with superior low latency technology

Dedicated software: record with ease and export to your favorite editing app

Supported Resolution- Up to 2160p60

