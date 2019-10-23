Score Fruit of the Loom’s Fleece Crew Sweatshirt for $7 Prime shipped

- Oct. 23rd 2019 12:45 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Fruit of the Loom Men’s Fleece Crew Sweatshirt in Navy for $6.94 Prime shipped. Regularly $14, this sweatshirt will be a go-to in your wardrobe. This style of sweatshirt can easily be layered and it will look great with jeans, shorts, khakis or joggers alike. Better yet, it also has a lightweight fleece interior to promote warmth and comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 800 reviews from Amazon customers.

You can also pick up the Fruit of the Loom Men’s Essential 6 Pack Casual Crew Socks for $8.25. These socks are perfect for everyday wear and will pair nicely with all of your fall boots. They’re also lightweight, sweat-wicking and breathable.

Fruit of the Loom Fleece Crew Sweatshirt features:

  • Cotton dominant lightweight fleece with superior softness
  • V-notch detailing at neck
  • Contrast neck tape , Only Non-Chlorine Bleach when needed – Tumble Dry Low 7.2 cover cotton/polyester pre-shrunk fleece
  • 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester

