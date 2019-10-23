Bring voice control to your garage door opener for $36 with this Meross add-on

Meross Direct via Amazon offers its Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener for $36.29. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it goes for $50 regularly at Amazon and our previous mention was $40. That’s good for a 33% savings off the regular going rate. This simple garage door accessory adds Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant voice control and IFTTT support to your existing hardware. Helps you track when doors open or close, and if they’ve stayed open for too long. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Complete your new setup with a GE sensor that will alert you any time a door or window is opened. Features an adjustable alarm or chime design, so you will know whenever there is movement into your home. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For more smart home gear, check out this sale on Alexa and Google Assistant surge protectors. With control for eight outlets at a time, there’s a lot to like here if you have a more complex setup requiring more than one plug-in.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener features:

Be Smart: Make your existing garage door smart. Remote and Voice Control, just tapping the meross /’mɪrɚs/ app from anywhere or speaking to your Alexa or Google assistant devices. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee!

Compatibility Check: Please scroll down and check in the “Technical Specification – Application Guide” whether your garage door model is in the compatibility list. Also you can check if your garage door model is in the compatibility list on meross /’mɪrɚs/ official web.

Multiple Notification Modes: Stay alert by different notification modes such as garage door open/ close status, overtime notification and overnight notification to remind you close the garage door. And you can check the garage door open/ close operation records through the APP.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!