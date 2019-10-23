Simplify cooking with Monoprice’s touchscreen Sous Vide for $59.50, more

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering its 800W Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $59.49 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $10 off what you’d spend at Amazon and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. With support for temperatures ranging from 41 to 212ºF, this immersion cooker is ready to prep all sorts of different meals. An adjustable clamp allows you to attach it to a variety of containers and pots. Adjusting settings is a breeze thanks to its large LED touch screen that’s found along the top. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find additional Sous Vide deals.

We also spotted the Monoprice 1100W Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $84.99 shipped when applying the same code mentioned above. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is among the best prices we’ve tracked recently. Rated 4/5 stars.

No matter which model you end up with, you may want to consider picking up Rubbermaid’s 6-qt. Sous Vide Container at $11. It’s commercial grade, break-resistant, and is a fantastic size for making a wide-variety of meals.

Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker features:

The bright and easy to read LED touch screen allows you to easily adjust the cooking temperature and time. You can start or Pause cooking by touching the start/Pause button in the middle

The sous vide cooker includes an adjustable clamp, so you can attach it to a wide variety of cooking pots from 2.6 to 4.0 gallons capacity

The cooker sits in a bath of hot water and never comes into direct contact with the food, so cleanup is a breeze

800 watts maximum cooking power. +41 +212 Degree (+5 +100 Degree) temperature range. 1% temperature stability

2.25 gallons (8.50 liters) per minute circulation pump

