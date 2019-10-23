Stock up on MyProtein Impact Whey: 6.6-lbs. + bonus creatine $36 (Reg. $80+)

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-lbs. of its popular Impact Whey Protein with a 0.5-lb. package of Creatine Monohydrate for $36 shipped. Simply use code MYP36 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly up to $87, you’re saving as much as $51, not even including the additional $20 of creatine (roughly 3-months worth). With 18-grams of quality protein per serving, Labdoor has certified MyProtein “as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value” out there. Today’s deal also allows you to mix and match 3 different flavors so you don’t get stuck with pounds of the same one for months on end. More details below.

MyProtein is also offering a series of notable deals sitewide using code MORE40. Although you’ll want to use the MYP36 code above on the Impact Whey Protein, this code will offer up to 40% off everything from MyProtein accessories and apparel, to nutrition bars and more.

Today’s deal leaves you with more than enough to grab a brand new Magic Bullet personal-sized blender. It also includes all your tumbler needs as well. But you might want to consider a $7 BlenderBottle instead if you plan on shaking up protein smoothies on the run.

Now that you protein needs are covered, go score yourself an Apple Watch Series 4 at a new Amazon all-time low to keep track of your progress.

Impact Whey Protein:

Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company.

