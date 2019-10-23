Ralph Lauren offers discounts on sale items and up to $200 off your purchase

- Oct. 23rd 2019 9:49 am ET

Ralph Lauren is offering up to 30% off all sale items. Prices are as marked. Plus, score $50 off purchases of $200, $100 off totals over $300 or $200 off orders exceeding $500 with promo code OCTOBER at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $150 or more. For men, the most notable deal from this sale is the Estate-Rib Half-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $70 and originally was priced at $90. This pullover will look very stylish layered over vests, jackets or paired over dress shirts. This style is available in an array of fun color options and it has a vented hem for added comfort. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Ralph Lauren customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Ralph Lauren below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Sperry’s Flash Sale that’s offering select boat shoes, loafers and sneakers from $40 shipped.

