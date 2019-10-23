Sceptre’s monster 75-inch 4K HDR UHDTV is $750 (Reg. $1,000)

Walmart offers the Sceptre 75-inch 4K HDR UHDTV for $749.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay closer to $1,000 with today’s deal being a match of the all-time low price. This Ultra HDTV features a 75-inch panel with 4K resolution support, 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR functionality. Four HDMI ports ensure that you have plenty of I/O to connect all of your gaming consoles, streaming media players, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

It’s also worth noting that this model does not offer integrated streaming services. Make the most of your savings today and pick up a Fire TV Stick. This will deliver access to all of your favorite streaming services and more.

Sceptre 75-inch 4K HDR UHDTV features:

At 75 inches, you will feel surrounded by eight million pixels that are brought to life by unsurpassed clarity and color. Sceptre 4K Ultra High-Definition displays have four times the number of pixels as as Full HD display, turning your shows into an epic UHD viewing experience. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. The HDMI 2.0 ports allow you to seamlessly stream 4K video to get the most rewarding viewing experience that is available on the market. Explore your apps on this giant LED screen once you connect your smartphone or tablet to the Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) port (HDMI 1). The innovative USB port further expands functionality, allowing users to listen to music and view digital pictures quickly and conveniently.

